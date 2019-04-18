2020 Lincoln Corsair vs 2019 Cadillac XT4: How they compare on paper

Engines and drivetrains

Both the Corsair and XT4 come standard with turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines, but the Corsair's is more potent with 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet compared with the 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of the Cadillac. And to seal the deal, the Corsair has an optional turbo 2.3-liter engine with 280 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Both vehicles have standard front-wheel drive with optional all-wheel drive on the base engines. The 2.3-liter Corsair has all-wheel drive standard. The Cadillac does boast an extra cog in its transmission over the Corsair's eight-speed automatic.



Fuel efficiency is nebulous as Lincoln hasn't released numbers yet. But we do know that the Corsair's engines are about the same as the MKC's, but coupled with an eight-speed gearbox that will probably let Lincoln squeeze out a little better fuel economy. The most efficient MKC was the 2.0-liter with front drive, and it got 23 mpg combined, while the all-wheel-drive version got 22. The 2.3-liter version got just 20. We would expect the Corsair to slightly improve in each area, but we're not sure if it will be able to match the Cadillac, which hits 26 mpg combined with front drive and 24 combined with all-wheel drive.



