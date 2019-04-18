2020 Lincoln Corsair vs 2019 Cadillac XT4: How they compare on paper

We'll take a look at each vehicle's horsepower, torque, fuel economy, space, pricing and some slightly more subjective aspects about their luxuriousness and feature sets. You'll find all the nitty gritty numbers below, followed by more detailed analysis. And if you'd like to compare other luxury crossovers, be sure to check out our comparison tool.
Engines and drivetrains
Both the Corsair and XT4 come standard with turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engines, but the Corsair's is more potent with 250 horsepower and 275 pound-feet compared with the 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of the Cadillac. And to seal the deal, the Corsair has an optional turbo 2.3-liter engine with 280 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. Both vehicles have standard front-wheel drive with optional all-wheel drive on the base engines. The 2.3-liter Corsair has all-wheel drive standard. The Cadillac does boast an extra cog in its transmission over the Corsair's eight-speed automatic.
Fuel efficiency is nebulous as Lincoln hasn't released numbers yet. But we do know that the Corsair's engines are about the same as the MKC's, but coupled with an eight-speed gearbox that will probably let Lincoln squeeze out a little better fuel economy. The most efficient MKC was the 2.0-liter with front drive, and it got 23 mpg combined, while the all-wheel-drive version got 22. The 2.3-liter version got just 20. We would expect the Corsair to slightly improve in each area, but we're not sure if it will be able to match the Cadillac, which hits 26 mpg combined with front drive and 24 combined with all-wheel drive.
Size, practicality and luxuryOf the two crossovers, the XT4 is the larger, but only slightly. It's about half an inch longer and a few tenths of an inch wider than the Corsair. The XT4 also features a longer wheelbase. Despite the larger size, the Cadillac can only claim victory in rear seat legroom, and only by one inch. In every other dimension of headroom, legroom and shoulder room, the Corsair is larger. The biggest gap is in front legroom, where the Lincoln has three inches over the Cadillac.
The Lincoln's lead increases with cargo space. With the rear seats up, the Corsair has an extra 5.1 cubic feet compared with the XT4. With the seats down, the Corsair has 8.7 more cubic feet of space than the Cadillac.
We've spent some time in the cabins of both crossovers, and we prefer the Lincoln. The XT4 certainly has some nice leather and soft-touch plastics, but the large, dark panels give it a drab and dull look. In contrast, the Lincoln has a brighter, more airy feel thanks to the low dash that's broken up into multiple layers, as well as plenty of contrasting colors and textures from different shades of leather to the chrome accents. As an added bonus, this writer found more legroom behind himself in the Lincoln than the Cadillac, despite what the numbers say.
Price and featuresOnce again, Lincoln hasn't announced pricing for the Corsair. But as it's a direct successor to the MKC, pricing will probably be close to that crossover's current base price of $34,990. The Cadillac XT4 starts a little higher at $35,790.
As for standard features, Lincoln hasn't revealed the whole list, but it did highlight a number of safety features that come with even the bare-bones model. They include automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, blind-spot warning and automatic high beams. The base Cadillac XT4 does not include any of these features. They are available on higher trims or as options, though.
Based on what Lincoln has shared in regards to available features, the two crossovers are very similar, both offering ambient lighting, wireless charging, massaging seats, adaptive cruise control, active noise cancellation. The Lincoln does include heated front seats standard, whereas it's an option on the XT4. Both offer upgraded sound systems, with the Lincoln opting for a 14-speaker Revel system and the Cadillac going with a 13-speaker Bose system. The Lincoln also offers lane-centering, which the Cadillac lacks, and the Lincoln's massaging seats have 24-way adjustments. The Cadillac does offer the most infotainment screen real estate standard with its eight-inch display, while the Lincoln only offers an eight-inch display as an option. The Cadillac also offers heated rear seats, which don't appear to be available on the Lincoln.
How they compare in photos2020 Lincoln Corsair
