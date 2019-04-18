2019 New York Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | We take Manhattan

NEW YORK — Drivers entering Manhattan will soon be required to pay a first-in-America congestion fee, but for now, the traffic jam of cars inside Javits Center is unmolested by the tax man. Here now is our traditional mega-gallery of galleries, hundreds of photos of 38 of the vehicles at this year's New York International Auto Show, along with links to our coverage. Ready, begin ...
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING - Alfa Romeo limits Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING editions to 110 units
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING - Alfa Romeo limits Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING editions to 110 units
2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition - 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition will be hand-built alongside the NSX
2020 Cadillac CT5 - 2020 Cadillac CT5 debuts at N.Y. Auto Show as a proper sport sedan
2019 Dodge Challenger Stars and Stripes Edition - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger salute troops with Stars and Stripes Edition
2019 Dodge Charger Stars and Stripes Edition - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger salute troops with Stars and Stripes Edition
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition - Fiat gives 2019 124 Spider the Urbana Edition treatment
2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost HPP - 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package is your rear-drive Focus RS
2020 Genesis G90 - Genesis bringing an EV concept and G90 to New York Auto Show
Genesis Mint Concept - Genesis Mint is a minty-fresh luxury electric city coupe
2020 Hyundai Venue - 2020 Hyundai Venue is a smaller-than-Kona subcompact crossover
2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition - 2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition brings its flourishes to New York Auto Show
Kia HabaNiro Concept - Kia HabaNiro concept is an AWD electric wonder car for everyone
2020 Kia Stinger GTS - Limited-edition Kia Stinger GTS gets all-wheel drive with a drift mode
2020 Lincoln Corsair - 2020 Lincoln Corsair revealed with baby Aviator looks
2020 Maserati Levante One of One - Maserati showcasing opulent Levante options in New York
2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD Diesel - 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD diesel unveiled in New York
2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 - 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 puts 300 horsepower in a slinky body
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 - Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 is a symbolic passing of the torch
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe gets a bit more power, new tech
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is all-new, debuts 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with EQ Boost
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition - 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates the 240Z
2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition - Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates, well, you know
2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO - 2020 GT-R Nismo continues Nissan's quest for ultimate track refinement
2020 Nissan Versa - 2020 Nissan Versa revealed with a more stylish new look
2019 Porsche 911 Speedster - Porsche 911 Speedster arrives in New York, with pricing
2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package - Porsche 911 Speedster arrives in New York, with pricing
Qiantu K50 by Mullen - The Qiantu K50 by Mullen makes its official debut in the Big Apple
Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Limited Edition - Ram 2500HD, 3500HD Kentucky Derby edition gives a leg up to horse owners
2020 Range Rover Sport HST - Range Rover Sport HST puts a 394-hp straight-six in the lineup
2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition - Land Rover design chops on display in New York
2020 Subaru Outback - New-gen 2020 Subaru Outback carries on its rugged legacy
2020 Toyota Highlander - 2020 Toyota Highlander sticks to the formula that has worked
2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid - 2020 Toyota Highlander sticks to the formula that has worked
2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback - 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback is basically the Mazda2 hatchback
VW Atlas Basecamp Concept - 2019 VW Atlas Basecamp concept wants to be your ultimate offroad camper rig
VW ID Buggy Concept