2019 New York Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | We take Manhattan

We take hundreds of car photos in Manhattan, that is. Enjoy!

Apr 18th 2019 at 1:00PM
NEW YORK — Drivers entering Manhattan will soon be required to pay a first-in-America congestion fee, but for now, the traffic jam of cars inside Javits Center is unmolested by the tax man. Here now is our traditional mega-gallery of galleries, hundreds of photos of 38 of the vehicles at this year's New York International Auto Show, along with links to our coverage. Ready, begin ...

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio NRING - Alfa Romeo limits Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING editions to 110 units

2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING - Alfa Romeo limits Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio NRING editions to 110 units

2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition - 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition will be hand-built alongside the NSX

2020 Cadillac CT5 - 2020 Cadillac CT5 debuts at N.Y. Auto Show as a proper sport sedan

2019 Dodge Challenger Stars and Stripes Edition - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger salute troops with Stars and Stripes Edition

2019 Dodge Charger Stars and Stripes Edition - 2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger salute troops with Stars and Stripes Edition

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition - Fiat gives 2019 124 Spider the Urbana Edition treatment

2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost HPP - 2020 Ford Mustang EcoBoost High Performance Package is your rear-drive Focus RS

2020 Genesis G90 - Genesis bringing an EV concept and G90 to New York Auto Show

Genesis Mint Concept - Genesis Mint is a minty-fresh luxury electric city coupe

2020 Hyundai Venue - 2020 Hyundai Venue is a smaller-than-Kona subcompact crossover

2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition - 2019 Infiniti Q50 Signature Edition brings its flourishes to New York Auto Show

Kia HabaNiro Concept - Kia HabaNiro concept is an AWD electric wonder car for everyone

2020 Kia Stinger GTS - Limited-edition Kia Stinger GTS gets all-wheel drive with a drift mode

2020 Lincoln Corsair - 2020 Lincoln Corsair revealed with baby Aviator looks

2020 Maserati Levante One of One - Maserati showcasing opulent Levante options in New York

2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD Diesel - 2019 Mazda CX-5 Signature AWD diesel unveiled in New York

2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 - 2020 Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 puts 300 horsepower in a slinky body

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 - Mercedes-Benz EQC Edition 1886 is a symbolic passing of the torch

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe gets a bit more power, new tech

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS is all-new, debuts 4.0-liter biturbo V8 with EQ Boost

2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition - 2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates the 240Z

2020 Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition - Nissan GT-R 50th Anniversary Edition celebrates, well, you know

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO - 2020 GT-R Nismo continues Nissan's quest for ultimate track refinement

2020 Nissan Versa - 2020 Nissan Versa revealed with a more stylish new look

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster - Porsche 911 Speedster arrives in New York, with pricing

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster Heritage Design Package - Porsche 911 Speedster arrives in New York, with pricing

Qiantu K50 by Mullen - The Qiantu K50 by Mullen makes its official debut in the Big Apple

Ram Heavy Duty Kentucky Derby Limited Edition - Ram 2500HD, 3500HD Kentucky Derby edition gives a leg up to horse owners

2020 Range Rover Sport HST - Range Rover Sport HST puts a 394-hp straight-six in the lineup

2020 Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition - Land Rover design chops on display in New York

2020 Subaru Outback - New-gen 2020 Subaru Outback carries on its rugged legacy

2020 Toyota Highlander - 2020 Toyota Highlander sticks to the formula that has worked

2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid - 2020 Toyota Highlander sticks to the formula that has worked

2020 Toyota Yaris Hatchback - 2020 Toyota Yaris hatchback is basically the Mazda2 hatchback

VW Atlas Basecamp Concept - 2019 VW Atlas Basecamp concept wants to be your ultimate offroad camper rig

VW ID Buggy Concept

VW Tarok Concept - VW brings Tarok pickup concept to New York Auto Show, hints at U.S. viability

