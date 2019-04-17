Limited-edition Kia Stinger GTS gets all-wheel drive with a drift mode

The Kia Stinger is currently available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive, each with fairly distinct characters. With the limited-edition Stinger GTS, Kia wants to blend the best parts of each and create a third option for buyers: Drift Mode.
Although the GTS will still be available as RWD or AWD, the all-wheel setup is focal point of the new limited-edition model. Revised to integrate "rear-wheel DNA," the new D-AWD system features a mechanical limited-slip rear differential for improved traction and power distribution. Kia also says the control logic has been tuned with a new transmission shift pattern, improved stability control, better slip control, and countersteer detection.
The D-AWD-equipped Stinger GTS will have three different driving modes: comfort, sport, and drift. Comfort mode sends 60 percent of power to the rear, sport mode sends 80 percent to the rear, and drift mode gives the rear wheels 100 percent control. Drift mode will also hold gears to maintain power. No powertrain alterations will be made, as the GTS will get the 365-horsepower twin-turbo 3.3-liter V6 that pairs with an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The rest of the changes aim to make the GTS feel slightly aftermarket. It gets an exclusive Federation Orange paint job, a Stinger emblem on the rear, and a rear GTS badge. Kia also gave the GTS real carbon fiber on the hood, side mirror caps, and side vents. Inside, the GTS is equipped with a Chamude headliner, an Alcantara steering wheel and center console, a wireless smartphone charger, a 720-watt Harmon/Kardon sound system, and a sunroof.
Kia plans to start production of the GTS this spring and is limiting the run to 800 units. The RWD model starts at $44,995, and the AWD model starts at $47,495.
