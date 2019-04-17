Jaguar is developing an electric car to join I-Pace crossover

NEW YORK — Straight from nabbing the World Car of the Year award at the New York International Auto Show for the new 2019 I-Pace electric crossover, as well as publicly unveiling the 2020 XE sport sedan, Jaguar's design chief says the brand is also developing a car with a fully electric powertrain.
"We are doing more battery cars at Jaguar, yes," Ian Callum told Autoblog. "That's all I'm saying." Callum wouldn't divulge further details except to add, "When you're doing electric cars, they're new cars. They're not just batteries put in an old car. You can't do that."
Jaguar has been rumored to be planning a potent all-electric version of the XJ based on its flexible new Modular Longitudinal Architecture. Jaguar Land Rover has said that it plans to offer each new or significantly redesigned model in electrified variants starting in 2020. Land Rover is also showing a mild-hybrid version of the 2020 Range Rover Evoque and 2019 Range Rover Sport, plus plug-in hybrid variants of the 2020 Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.
In addition to being named World Car of the Year, the I-Pace took home World Car Design of the Year and World Green Car of the Year. The F-Pace, the brand's flagship SUV, won World Car of the Year in 2017.
Callum also said he believes that sedans have a future, even as he acknowledged the importance of SUVs as the brand's volume-selling "breadwinners." Jaguar is an increasingly rare breed of automaker with more cars, at four [the F-Type, XE, XF and XJ] than SUVs [the I-Pace, E-Pace and F-Pace].
"The vehicle mix is the right balance," he said. "I personally don't believe that sedans are going to disappear. People will continue to go with sedans. The range you see currently will be eventually replaced by like-sized cars. That's all I can say about that at the moment, but the XJ will be replaced, and eventually the XE and XF will be replaced. I really believe the cars are here forever, I don't think they're going to disappear in favor of SUVs."
