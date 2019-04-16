Forza Street video game is free and coming to mobile platforms

Count up all of the Forza Motorsport and Horizon offshoots and you'll see that Microsoft has released a total of 11 versions of the Forza video game series. Up until now, those games were available to play only on PC and Xbox platforms. That ends today with the introduction of Forza Street, which is currently available for Windows 10 but will be coming to iOS and Android later this year.
According to Windows Central, this is basically an updated version of a game called Miami Street. We're not sure what al has changed in the transition to Forza, but fortunately it's still free to play. As you'd expect, players will enter races — some of which will last less than a minute, which sounds perfect for mobile platforms — win prizes, and collect and upgrade cars. There will be longer campaigns, too, and achievements can be tracked in Xbox Live.
The trailer above shows a whole host of cool vehicles, from muscle cars like a purple Dodge Challenger and red Chevy Chevelle to more modern supercars like a yellow Porsche 918 Spyder and a white Dodge Viper ACR coupe. And though we didn't notice it in any gameplay clips, there's a brief flash of a bright green Lamborghini Miura that we'd be happy to waste a few hours trying to collect.
Gameplay sounds pretty easy, "with streamlined controls that focus on timing of gas, brake, and boost as the keys to victory," according to Turn 10. Future updates are promised, though we'll just have to wait and see what other platforms will get added to the Forza Street docket.
