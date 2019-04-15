Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

This flying motorcycle looks straight out of a sci fi movie

We're officially living in the future

Apr 15th 2019 at 5:32PM
Transcript: Flying motorcycles are real! The LAZARETH LMV 496 is part motorcycle part flying machine. LAZARETH LMV 496 is a 4-wheeled flying concept. Created by designer and engineer Ludovic Lazareth. On the road, the LMV 496 has 62 miles of all-electric range, and with the flip of a switch LMV 496 transitions into a flying machine. The LMV 496 has a 10 minute flight time. During transformation, the tires rotate creating 4 downward-facing turbines. The turbines create 1,300 horsepower and 630 pounds of force. Speed, altitude, position, and turbine speed can all be read on the dashboard. There's no word on pricing yet but we bet it won't be cheap.
