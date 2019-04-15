GR Supra GT Cup one-make race starts April 27 in 'Gran Turismo Sport'

Six-year-olds, start your modems. It's your time to shine. Toyota Gazoo Racing has announced the GR Supra GT Cup, which is billed as the "first global one-make race" for "Gran Turismo Sport" on PlayStation 4, and the minimum age requirement is six. The 13-round competition starts in late April 2019, and the IRL finals will take place in October.
Toyota Supra and "Gran Turismo Sport" fans will have the chance to compete in a six-month-long racing season that will virtually travel to some of the most difficult and well-known tracks around the globe. The GR Supra GT Cup begins April 27 with the first race digitally taking place at Japan's Fuji International Speedway.
From there, one online race will take place each week for the next 12 weeks. The eSports league will host races at Spain's Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, America's Blue Moon Bay Speedway, France's Circuit de La Sarthe, Germany's Nürburgring, Austria's Red Bull Ring, Brazil's Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Australia's Mount Panorama, the South Inner Loop of the Tokyo Expressway, America's Big Willow at Willow Springs International Raceway, Italy's L'Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Japan's Suzuka Circuit, and again at Germany's Nürburgring. After the 13th round, the league will take more than a month-long break before the finals take place in late October at an event at the Tokyo Motor Show in Japan.
Unfortunately, even if there are some brilliant children who earn the chance to make the finals, they might not get to compete. In the press release, Toyota details, "Under the laws of the participating countries, even if participants are in the top qualifying rounds online, those who are under the age of 13 years may not be able to participate in the final (real event)." We're not sure why they wouldn't just make the minimum age 13 years old, but it could potentially be a chance for young stars to gain a following, which is still a huge opportunity within the gaming community.
Furthermore, Toyota included an interesting detail about the series, noting that "input from racers in the championship will feed into real-world future development of the Supra." Thus, some teenagers could potentially have a chance to influence how the Supra drives, which is pretty nuts. Power to the youths.
Those who are interested in racing will just need to have "Gran Turismo Sport" on PS4 and have the GR Toyota Supra in the game. Entries for the races will be available 15 minutes before each race in the "sports mode" of "Gran Turismo Sport."
