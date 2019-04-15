Family Truckster replica sells for over $100,000 at Barrett-Jackson

The famous Wagon Queen Family Truckster made its on-screen debut in the 1983 road trip comedy National Lampoon's Vacation, starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo. It mustn't be forgotten that the Metallic Pea-colored wagon bought by the Griswold family was a last-minute substitute — the original order was purportedly for an Antarctic Blue Super Sportswagon with the optional Rally Fun Pack, but the salesman's tactics prevailed, and Clark Griswold ended up with the keys to the magnificence you see here.
You think you hate it now? Wait until you hear what someone paid for it.
Yes, this fastidiously built movie car replica just sold for $100,100 at the Barrett-Jackson Palm Beach auction this past weekend. It's based on a 1981 Ford LTD wagon, but has had extra lighting added front and rear along with some essential wood paneling on the sides. The engine is the usual 5.0-liter V8. Movie re-creations come in all shapes and forms, but the small details here make the build worth the effort, like the Wagon Queen emblems and the Beverly D'Angelo signature on a spare glovebox lid. One of the Barrett-Jackson photos even shows the car with the roof rack full of movie-correct props, even though the dog leash has (perhaps wisely) been omitted from the rear bumper.
From all the various '80s movie car re-creations that have been seen in the recent years, the Family Truckster is probably one of the most useable. We wouldn't necessarily want to do a grocery run in the BTTF DeLorean, for example. But $100K is a strong price for something Clark Griswold didn't originally even want.
