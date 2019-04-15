Audi RS6 Avant has a good chance of being sold in America

Audi wagons were ripped from our hands a long while ago. There's technically still one among us, but it's the ruggedized and jacked-up Audi A4 Allroad. That wagon, while still very nice, just can't compare to the gorgeous Avants sold elsewhere in the world. Thankfully, that might be changing if a recent report from Car and Driver is true.
Audi Sport R&D chief Oliver Huffman alluded to the return of Audi Avants to the U.S. with the bonkers RS6 Avant. "The U.S. market is increasingly interested in real station wagons like the RS6 Avant. Therefore, it is entirely possible that we will bring it back to North America," Huffman said. He goes on to preview even more RS division vehicles on the way. "We are preparing for the biggest product offensive we ever had, which will include a new RS Q8, plus the next-gen RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback."
We asked Audi of America if they can confirm or deny any of this report and received this statement in return: "Still being considered but nothing to confirm as of yet. Will be quite some time before we have a decision."
So, not much more to add, and it looks like a wait is in order. Those are still heady words pertaining to the future of Audi wagons in America, though, and we hope Audi follows through. Do keep in mind that it wasn't a complete confirmation that the car was going to be sold here, with the operative words being "entirely possible." It would be rather cruel to tease us so and then not deliver. Do we all remember the cryptic tweet, "Avants in the U.S." Audi sent out just over a month ago teasing this very thing?
The Germans have been preparing the next generation of Audi RS6 wagon, but it hasn't been released yet. The regular old 2019 A6 Avant has been roaming the world as forbidden fruit for a little while now, and it looks just as lovely as it did when we first saw it last year. We know a version with Audi's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 and over 600 horsepower would have us frothing at the mouth, so let's keep our fingers crossed for a reveal coming soon.
Other Audi RS models set to arrive shortly include the expected RS Q8 and RS7. If Audi does indeed bring the hot Avant over here, it'll be interesting to see how the RS7 fits into the mix since the two would likely be rather similar. An RS Q3 is also probably on the horizon, and is almost a lock for U.S. distribution.
Needless to say, we're most excited about a possible Avant return to America. If that happens with the RS6 Avant, we'll just be all the happier. Mercedes has been sitting around without much competition to its AMG E63 S Wagon for a little while now, and we think it's about time someone else took a crack at the high performance wagon.
