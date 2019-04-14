Audi prices 2020 TT RS, R8 V10, and R8 V10 Decennium

Audi nipped and tucked the skin of the 2020 TT RS while maintaining the fundamentals. That means the 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder with 394 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque holds steady. The price, however, doesn't. The damage comes to starting price $66,900 plus $995 for destination, totaling $67,895. That's $2,020 more than the previous generation for finer lines and more colors.
The standard 2020 R8 V10 coupe starts at $169,900 before the $1,250 destination fee and the $1,300 gas guzzler charge. Those two line items bring the total to $172,450, whereas the Spyder goes for $184,650 after tallying everything up. Those models put out 562 hp and 406 lb-ft, increases of 30 hp and 7 lb-ft. They're rated to go at least 200 miles per hour: 201 mph for the coupe, 200 for the Spyder. Both MSRPs represent a $5,000 increase over the 2018 model.
The R8 V10 Performance, which changed its name from R8 V10 Plus, doesn't add any more puissance, staying on 602 hp and 413 lb-ft. They open the bidding at $198,450 for the coupe and $210,650 for the Spyder. As the two additional members in the lineup's 200-mph club, the coupe will do 205 mph, the Spyder 204 mph. The new Performance coupe price has gone up by $1,500, but the Performance Spyder is the same price as the 2018 model.
At the top of the heap comes the limited-edition R8 V10 Decennium, which celebrates 10 years of the 5.2-liter V10 engine. Production is capped at 222 examples, only 50 of them coming to the U.S. If there are any places left in line, a buyer would need $217,545.
The TT RS and R8 series production models are due in showrooms in spring. Before then, we'll see them at next week's New York Auto Show.
The standard 2020 R8 V10 coupe starts at $169,900 before the $1,250 destination fee and the $1,300 gas guzzler charge. Those two line items bring the total to $172,450, whereas the Spyder goes for $184,650 after tallying everything up. Those models put out 562 hp and 406 lb-ft, increases of 30 hp and 7 lb-ft. They're rated to go at least 200 miles per hour: 201 mph for the coupe, 200 for the Spyder. Both MSRPs represent a $5,000 increase over the 2018 model.
The R8 V10 Performance, which changed its name from R8 V10 Plus, doesn't add any more puissance, staying on 602 hp and 413 lb-ft. They open the bidding at $198,450 for the coupe and $210,650 for the Spyder. As the two additional members in the lineup's 200-mph club, the coupe will do 205 mph, the Spyder 204 mph. The new Performance coupe price has gone up by $1,500, but the Performance Spyder is the same price as the 2018 model.
At the top of the heap comes the limited-edition R8 V10 Decennium, which celebrates 10 years of the 5.2-liter V10 engine. Production is capped at 222 examples, only 50 of them coming to the U.S. If there are any places left in line, a buyer would need $217,545.
The TT RS and R8 series production models are due in showrooms in spring. Before then, we'll see them at next week's New York Auto Show.