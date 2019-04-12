This might be the ultimate all-terrain cooler

Transcript: The Trailmate might be the ultimate all-terrain cooler. Oversized 10" smooth-ride never-flat wheels help tackle sand & other difficult terrain. The 70 quart capacity can hold up to 112 cold ones. Body and lid are insulated with Igloo Ultra Therm. Igloo says it has 4 days of ice retention. Water-resistant storage keeps pocket-sized essentials safe and dry. The Trailmate is currently for sale on Amazon for $283.79.
Purchase here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Purchase here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.