Podcast

Chevy Blazer and Easter Jeeps | Autoblog Podcast #576

Plus Tacoma/Tundra platform sharing and Genesis G70 vs. Kia Stinger

Apr 12th 2019 at 12:55PM
In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, Jon Beltz Snyder and Assistant Editor Zac Palmer. They do a rundown of the latest news, including rumors of the Toyota Tundra and Tacoma sharing a platform, Jeep's insane Easter Safari concepts and an upcoming "entry level" performance Ford Mustang. Then they talk about driving the new Chevrolet Blazer and Jeep Grand Cherokee Trailhawk, and compare driving the Genesis G70 to the Kia Stinger. Finally, they take to Reddit to spend someone's money on a new crossover.

Autoblog Podcast #576


