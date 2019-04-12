2019 VW Atlas Basecamp concept wants to be your ultimate offroad camper rig

Unibody, front-drive-based crossovers such as the 2019 Volkswagen Atlas aren't the first thing to come to mind when it comes to offroad, outdoorsy getaways, but VW's latest concept may change a few minds. It's called the Volkswagen Atlas Basecamp, it certainly looks rugged, and it's equipped to let you stay in the wilderness for a while.
VW started with an all-wheel-drive Atlas with the 276-horsepower VR6 engine. From there, it added a custom body kit from Air Design that features brawnier fender flares and metallic accents that are reminiscent of skid plates. The whole crossover was painted in a dark matte silver and black, and it has several red accents that seem like what you'd find on a GTI, not a truck. To give it some more offroad credibility, VW installed a 1.5-inch lift with a kit from H&R Springs along with 265/70R17 all-terrain tires. The tires are mounted on wheels from Fifteen52.
There are practical camping features, too. There's a big roof rack for anything you might not be able to fit inside the spacious Atlas. The rack also has a big LED light bar to help you find your way in the dark outdoors. Hitched to the back is a Hive EX offroad camping trailer complete with a queen-size bed, extendable canopy, portable toilet and shower with gas water heater and a kitchenette with a stove, fridge and sink.
Of course, there are no plans for a rough-and-tumble production Atlas Basecamp. Instead, this is just an example of what someone could do with an Atlas if so inclined.
VW started with an all-wheel-drive Atlas with the 276-horsepower VR6 engine. From there, it added a custom body kit from Air Design that features brawnier fender flares and metallic accents that are reminiscent of skid plates. The whole crossover was painted in a dark matte silver and black, and it has several red accents that seem like what you'd find on a GTI, not a truck. To give it some more offroad credibility, VW installed a 1.5-inch lift with a kit from H&R Springs along with 265/70R17 all-terrain tires. The tires are mounted on wheels from Fifteen52.
There are practical camping features, too. There's a big roof rack for anything you might not be able to fit inside the spacious Atlas. The rack also has a big LED light bar to help you find your way in the dark outdoors. Hitched to the back is a Hive EX offroad camping trailer complete with a queen-size bed, extendable canopy, portable toilet and shower with gas water heater and a kitchenette with a stove, fridge and sink.
Of course, there are no plans for a rough-and-tumble production Atlas Basecamp. Instead, this is just an example of what someone could do with an Atlas if so inclined.