2019 Dodge Challenger, Charger salute troops with Stars and Stripes Edition

For the New York Auto Show, Dodge is showing off a new style package for the 2019 Dodge Challenger and Charger that goes by the name Stars and Stripes. As you may have guessed, the new package is military-themed as a salute to American troops. And since Dodge claims the Challenger and Charger have more active military buyers than any other car in their respective segments, this seems like a good move.
What makes the Stars and Stripes models unique starts with a black and silver center stripe along with black wheels, badging, and American flag fender decals. Cars with four-piston Brembo brake calipers get the calipers painted in bronze. This matches the interior, which is finished in black cloth with bronze stitching everywhere from the steering wheel to the door panels. The finishing touches are bronze embroidered stars on the seats.
The whole package is available on Scat Pack and R/T versions of the Challenger and Charger, plus the Challenger GT and the Charger GT RWD. It also adds $1,995 to the base price of each car.
Besides the Stars and Stripes package, Dodge has expanded availability of two other packages. The first is the Painted Satin Black Appearance Package, which was initially exclusive to the Demon and Challenger Hellcat, but will now be available on the Charger Hellcat. It adds a hand-painted hood, roof, trunk and spoiler to the car and runs $3,450. The other package is the Brass Monkey Package. It's now available on Challenger and Charger Scat Pack, R/T and Challenger GT and Charger GT RWD models. It adds bronze-painted 20-inch wheels, satin black badging, fuel door lid and spoiler, and it costs $795.
