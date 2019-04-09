Hyundai Venue looks stocky, hard-edged in new sketches

Hyundai is planning to unveil a new entry-level compact crossover called the Venue at the New York International Auto Show next week, and now we've got some new design sketches of what's in store. As promised, they show a boxy, stocky little 'ute that is unmistakably a Hyundai.
Starting up front, the fascia is in line with the slightly larger Kona, with the signature Hyundai grille shape, similar narrow squinting headlights pushed slightly lower, flush with the top of the grille, and LED daytime running lights similarly positioned below them. There's also plastic cladding below the grille that rings the entire lower body and wheel arches. But those wheel arches bulge out far more than on the Kona, and the sketches overall suggest that the Venue will wear far more hard edges and creases, particularly along its shoulders and side door panels, than its older sibling, which is in just its second year on the market.
Looking at the sketch of the rear, the hatch has been redesigned around new, more squared-off taillights and much smaller lower running lights, with a faux skid plate added to complete that de rigeur raised crossover look that is all the rage these days.
Inside, Hyundai has integrated the touchscreen with the center air vents — it's positioned above the vents on the Kona — and all the vents have been squared off. Fittingly for a vehicle that's touted as the brand's most affordable SUV, the interior looks fairly spartan and light on the creature comforts. And we trust that the guava color on the dash, console and seat trim looks better IRL than it does in the rendering.
The Venue is a departure from Hyundai's geography-based naming scheme for the rest of its SUVs, meant to convey "the place to be." Hyundai further promises "an abundance of playful and practical features including seamless safety, versatility and connectivity. We'll see what exactly that means when the Venue hits the Big Apple April 17.
Starting up front, the fascia is in line with the slightly larger Kona, with the signature Hyundai grille shape, similar narrow squinting headlights pushed slightly lower, flush with the top of the grille, and LED daytime running lights similarly positioned below them. There's also plastic cladding below the grille that rings the entire lower body and wheel arches. But those wheel arches bulge out far more than on the Kona, and the sketches overall suggest that the Venue will wear far more hard edges and creases, particularly along its shoulders and side door panels, than its older sibling, which is in just its second year on the market.
Looking at the sketch of the rear, the hatch has been redesigned around new, more squared-off taillights and much smaller lower running lights, with a faux skid plate added to complete that de rigeur raised crossover look that is all the rage these days.
Inside, Hyundai has integrated the touchscreen with the center air vents — it's positioned above the vents on the Kona — and all the vents have been squared off. Fittingly for a vehicle that's touted as the brand's most affordable SUV, the interior looks fairly spartan and light on the creature comforts. And we trust that the guava color on the dash, console and seat trim looks better IRL than it does in the rendering.
The Venue is a departure from Hyundai's geography-based naming scheme for the rest of its SUVs, meant to convey "the place to be." Hyundai further promises "an abundance of playful and practical features including seamless safety, versatility and connectivity. We'll see what exactly that means when the Venue hits the Big Apple April 17.