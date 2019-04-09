Famous jeweler who made Tesla ring for Elon Musk gets locked inside Model X

To those who been asking about an update on #Tesla. I have to say, They reached back out to me somewhat quickly as it was a weekend and by Monday they did their due diligence and allowed me to terminate my lease early without any penalties or fees out of my pocket. Thank you for that. FYI: Most leases for a Model X #P100D are $2000-$2400 a month and my lease was $1,078 a month. So it was in my best interest to keep the car as long as possible because a lease that low for a $165,000 car isn't common. But yeah. F that I'm good. Sorry for the rant. But I got thousands of DM's even emails about an update of my situation. I'm going to auction off the ring and donate all proceeds to charity. And again. I'm not saying I'm against Elon or Tesla. I'm only saying it's not the car for me or my family.

A post shared by 𝖇𝖊𝖓 𝖇𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖊𝖗 (@benballer) on Apr 4, 2019 at 1:55pm PDT