Florida Man driving stolen Jeep returns to scene looking for lost cellphone

Phone addiction is getting seriously out of hand. A Florida man accused of having stolen a Jeep broke the cardinal rule of returning to the scene of the crime, just to retrieve the phone he left behind. He was met by police and arrested.
According to CBS4 Miami, the victim and the accused, as you may expect, had two very different stories of what happened. The victim says she had never met the man who took her Jeep, but had previously seen him roaming the neighborhood. The man who was arrested said he woke up in a vehicle at the woman's residence, but he wasn't sure if it had been in the Jeep or in a minivan that was also there. He said he knocked on the door when he woke up, and when there was no answer, he left in the Jeep. Um, OK.
After realizing he didn't have his phone, he headed back to the house, where the police were interviewing the Jeep owner. He was charged with auto theft and ticketed for driving without a license, and released from Polk County jail on $1,000 bond.
There is no word on the whereabouts of his phone.
