Put a tiny sidecar on your adorable Honda Grom

Honda has a long history of producing pint-sized fun, particularly on two wheels – the original Monkey Bike and Super Cub come to mind – and the Grom is no exception. The 125cc single-cylinder mini motorcycle is as charming as it is entertaining. The only significant thing missing from the Grom is utility, so a company called Industrial Moto LLC built a multi-purpose sidecar to round out the package.
Started in 2011, Industrial Moto is a Virginia-based motorcycle shop that specializes in custom vintage builds, particularly cafe racers. But the build with the Grom was a little different. In an email, Industrial Moto owner Tyler Haynes said the goal was to build a versatile sidecar to match the customized 2018 MSX 125.
Nicknamed "Project GUS," for Grom Utility Sidecar, it features a tube frame, an independent suspension, dual LED headlights, a cargo net, and Quick Fist clamps. A detachable handle bar, a passenger seat, and a storage box are optional. Suggested uses include hauling camping gear, fishing gear, a cooler, tools, or even a small person. The DIY kit is listed at $1,600, and it can be bolted on or disconnected easily for normal two-wheel driving.
To complement the sidecar, which can be powercoated in numerous colors, Tyler and his team did up the Grom, as well. It has a new LED headlight, bar end turn signals, a custom Tuffside seat, and a new exhaust system. Some of the plastic was also removed, some of the parts were powdercoated, and the main body was hydrodipped with a unique design.
Interested in buying one for yourself? Current orders will ship in June. Until then, check out Industrial Moto's numerous other builds.
