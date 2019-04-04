Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
Two Wheels

Put a tiny sidecar on your adorable Honda Grom

The Project GUS sidecar is built by Industrial Moto LLC

Apr 4th 2019 at 3:49PM
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
  • Honda Grom Sidecar
  • Dubbed Project GUS, the Grom Utility Sidecar can carry cargo or small people.
  • Image Credit: Idustrial Moto LLC
Honda has a long history of producing pint-sized fun, particularly on two wheels – the original Monkey Bike and Super Cub come to mind – and the Grom is no exception. The 125cc single-cylinder mini motorcycle is as charming as it is entertaining. The only significant thing missing from the Grom is utility, so a company called Industrial Moto LLC built a multi-purpose sidecar to round out the package.

Started in 2011, Industrial Moto is a Virginia-based motorcycle shop that specializes in custom vintage builds, particularly cafe racers. But the build with the Grom was a little different. In an email, Industrial Moto owner Tyler Haynes said the goal was to build a versatile sidecar to match the customized 2018 MSX 125.

Nicknamed "Project GUS," for Grom Utility Sidecar, it features a tube frame, an independent suspension, dual LED headlights, a cargo net, and Quick Fist clamps. A detachable handle bar, a passenger seat, and a storage box are optional. Suggested uses include hauling camping gear, fishing gear, a cooler, tools, or even a small person. The DIY kit is listed at $1,600, and it can be bolted on or disconnected easily for normal two-wheel driving.

To complement the sidecar, which can be powercoated in numerous colors, Tyler and his team did up the Grom, as well. It has a new LED headlight, bar end turn signals, a custom Tuffside seat, and a new exhaust system. Some of the plastic was also removed, some of the parts were powdercoated, and the main body was hydrodipped with a unique design.

Interested in buying one for yourself? Current orders will ship in June. Until then, check out Industrial Moto's numerous other builds.
Featured GalleryHonda Grom Project GUS Sidecar
Honda Grom Sidecar Honda Grom Sidecar Honda Grom Sidecar Honda Grom Sidecar Honda Grom Sidecar Honda Grom Sidecar Honda Grom Sidecar Honda Grom Sidecar

Honda Information

Honda
Share This Photo X