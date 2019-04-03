This teen bought his mom a car before he could even drive

Just a few years short of the legal driving age, most 13-year-olds dream of getting their licenses, so they can gain freedom to do whatever they want. But William Preston is no ordinary young man. When he was earning money, his goal didn't include a ride for himself. His dream was to buy a car for his mom.
Plucked from the news pool by AutoEvolution and reported by NBC2, Nevada mom Krystal Preston had recently started a new life from scratch with her three children and three dogs. Preston described it as a low point, but her son created a beautiful moment out of the hard times.
Watch the NBC2 video featuring William and Krystal Preston
Inspired by YouTube videos of people buying cars for loved ones, 13-year-old William knew he could help his mom by doing the same. So, with money saved from doing yard work around his neighborhood, he inquired about a Chevrolet Metro he found on a Facebook advertisement. Unfortunately, it still wasn't enough, so he sacrificed even further.
"It was really cheap, so I asked her if I could trade [my] Xbox or earn it," he said in an interview with the news station. "... At first she said no, and she thought about it, and then she said yes."
Krystal, understandably overwhelmed, said she bawled when he surprised her with the new ride. Read more about the Prestons at NBC2.
