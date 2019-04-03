2020 Ford Escape hybrids vs other crossover fuel sippers: How they compare on paper

How do their engines and fuel economy compare?



Conventional Hybrids and Diesels

Let's face it, if you're buying one of these crossovers, one of the things that matters most to you is just how frugal with fuel they are. We'll start off with the conventional hybrids and diesels, and the clear victor is the



Just behind it is the



While we can't say anything about



The least powerful of these is the



Let's face it, if you're buying one of these crossovers, one of the things that matters most to you is just how frugal with fuel they are. We'll start off with the conventional hybrids and diesels, and the clear victor is the Kia Niro , which in base FE trim, manages to hit 50 mpg combined. This is thanks to it sharing its powertrain with the Hyundai Ioniq, the Hyundai equivalent of the Toyota Prius . Buyers should take note that only the FE returns such high fuel economy. The LX and EX drop to 49 mpg, and the S Touring and Touring get 43. Even then, the least efficient Niro is the most efficient of the normal hybrids and diesels. It is nearly the least powerful, though, with 139 horsepower.Just behind it is the Toyota RAV4 Hybrid . It delivers 40 mpg combined, and it has an ace up its sleeve: it comes standard with all-wheel drive. Every other vehicle in this powertrain group has front drive standard, and the Niro isn't available with all-wheel drive at all. If that weren't enough, the RAV4 Hybrid also boasts the most power at 219 horses.While we can't say anything about Escape Hybrid fuel economy, we do know that it will make 198 horsepower, which is close to the class-leading RAV4 The least powerful of these is the Equinox and Terrain , and they return the worst fuel economy at 32 mpg. And considering that diesel costs more than the gasoline the other hybrids use, it means it will clearly be the most expensive to fill up. On the up side, they do deliver a healthy 240 pound-feet of torque, and will likely feel the most normal to drivers with a plain internal combustion engine and a torque-converter-equipped automatic.

slide-7373253 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373256 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373259 Image Credit: Kia slide-7373260 Image Credit: Kia slide-7373258 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373262 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373255 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373254 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373257 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373251 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373252 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373261 Image Credit: James Riswick slide-7373264 Image Credit: Kia slide-7373263 Image Credit: Kia slide-7373265 Image Credit: Kia slide-7373266 Image Credit: Kia slide-7373267 Image Credit: Kia





Plug-in Hybrids

The plug-in hybrid crossovers available can deliver even better fuel economy than the conventional hybrids, provided that they're regularly plugged in. Once again, the Kia Niro PHEV tops the charts for maximum fuel economy at 105 mpg-e, which includes electric driving. With an empty battery, the Niro drops down to 46 mpg. It also features the second-longest electric driving range at 26 miles. Like the non-plug-in model, the Niro isn't available with all-wheel drive, and its nearly the weakest powertrain in the group at 139 horsepower.



We don't have full numbers for the Escape PHEV, but it does have the longest full-electric driving range at 30 miles. It also has the strongest powertrain with 209 horsepower.



The least efficient of these vehicles is the



The plug-in hybrid crossovers available can deliver even better fuel economy than the conventional hybrids, provided that they're regularly plugged in. Once again, the Kia Niro PHEV tops the charts for maximum fuel economy at 105 mpg-e, which includes electric driving. With an empty battery, the Niro drops down to 46 mpg. It also features the second-longest electric driving range at 26 miles. Like the non-plug-in model, the Niro isn't available with all-wheel drive, and its nearly the weakest powertrain in the group at 139 horsepower.We don't have full numbers for the Escape PHEV, but it does have the longest full-electric driving range at 30 miles. It also has the strongest powertrain with 209 horsepower.The least efficient of these vehicles is the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. It manages 74 mpg-e, and once the battery has drained, it gets just 25 mpg. That's a bit worse than the four-cylinder non-hybrid Outlander in both front- and all-wheel-drive forms. The Outlander is one of the only PHEVs that provides all-wheel drive as a standard feature (so does the Subaru Crosstrek PHEV). The Outlander is also the second most powerful PHEV with 190 horsepower.

slide-7290913 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290914 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290915 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290916 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290917 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290918 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290919 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290920 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290921 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290922 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290923 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290924 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290925 Image Credit: Drew Phillips slide-7290926 Image Credit: Drew Phillips

How big are they?



All of these crossovers are close in size, but some advantages do show up. The



All of these crossovers are close in size, but some advantages do show up. The Ford Escape , with the second longest wheelbase of the group, also delivers the second best rear legroom and cargo space behind the rear seats. It cedes the legroom crown to the GM twins, which also have the longest wheelbase. The Equinox and Terrain also boast the second-best maximum cargo space. But for the most cargo room, you have to go with the literal heavyweight, the Outlander PHEV. It's the longest of these vehicles and that has translated to an extra 3.3 cubic feet of cargo space. It also is a whopping 4,178 pounds, which is about 400 pounds more than the next heaviest crossover.





The two smallest entrants are the



The Subaru does have an advantage in ground clearance, though, at 8.7 inches, making it the clear choice for someone that really wants to get onto some nasty service roads and mild trails. Interestingly, the all-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrid comes us next for ground clearance. The Niro on the other hand should keep its tires firmly planted on pavement with just 6.3 inches of ground clearance and no all-wheel drive.



The two smallest entrants are the Crosstrek and the Niro. The Subaru has the shortest wheelbase, and it's the narrowest, while the Kia is the shortest overall and the lowest. The Subaru also has the least amount of rear legroom and cargo space, followed by the Kia.The Subaru does have an advantage in ground clearance, though, at 8.7 inches, making it the clear choice for someone that really wants to get onto some nasty service roads and mild trails. Interestingly, the all-wheel-drive Rogue Hybrid comes us next for ground clearance. The Niro on the other hand should keep its tires firmly planted on pavement with just 6.3 inches of ground clearance and no all-wheel drive.

slide-7201029 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7201031 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7201030 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7201032 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7201033 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7200185 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7200186 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7200187 Image Credit: Chevrolet slide-7200201 Image Credit: Chevrolet

How much do they cost? Base Prices

Once again, the Escape's numbers, er, escape us. Keep an eye out for its prices closer to the regular hybrid's launch this fall, and the PHEV's launch next spring. As for the rest of these crossovers, pricing can be a bit complicated since the plug-in hybrid models qualify for federal tax credits. So we'll list the cars from lowest to highest base price before incentives, and then get into those details after the list. Kia Niro: $24,485 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: $28,645 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: $28,795 Kia Niro PHEV: $29,495 Chevy Equinox Diesel: $30,795 GMC Terrain Diesel: $32,995 Subaru Crosstrek PHEV $35,970 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: $37,175 Immediately, the regular Kia Niro hybrid is a leader in price, starting about $4,000 below the Rogue and RAV4. Add in its excellent fuel economy and it could be a serious money saver. The Rogue and RAV4 are admirable values, too, delivering better fuel economy for less money than the GM twins.



Immediately, the regular Kia Niro hybrid is a leader in price, starting about $4,000 below the Rogue and RAV4. Add in its excellent fuel economy and it could be a serious money saver. The Rogue and RAV4 are admirable values, too, delivering better fuel economy for less money than the GM twins.

slide-7317228 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317230 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317229 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317220 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317234 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317223 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317221 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317232 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317233 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317231 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317222 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317224 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317226 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317225 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317227 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317235 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317237 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317238 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317236 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317240 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317239 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317251 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317247 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317248 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317245 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317249 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317241 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317242 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317250 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317246 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317252 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317244 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317254 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317253 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317256 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317255 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317258 Image Credit: Mitsubishi slide-7317243 Image Credit: Mitsubishi





Price with Incentives

The PHEVs on this list obviously present a big price premium over the other vehicles, but that's offset by the long-term fuel savings associated with plugging in and federal tax credits. According to the EPA's FuelEconomy.gov website, each PHEV has a slightly different credit based on battery capacity. But for consumers, all you need to know is that the Outlander PHEV gets a $5,836 credit, the largest of the group, followed by the Niro PHEV with a $4,543 credit and the Crosstrek PHEV with a $4,502 credit. More importantly, that means the effective price of a Niro PHEV drops down to $24,952, only about $500 more than the normal version. The Outlander PHEV and Crosstrek PHEV are still fairly pricey, with both still having effective prices of more than $31,000. But that's cheaper than the GMC Terrain for something that won't use any fuel for miles at a time.



For quick reference we've relisted the prices after incentives: Kia Niro: $24,485 Kia Niro PHEV: $24,952 Nissan Rogue Hybrid: $28,645 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid: $28,795 Chevy Equinox Diesel: $30,795 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV: $31,339 Subaru Crosstrek PHEV: $31,468 GMC Terrain Diesel: $32,995 The PHEVs on this list obviously present a big price premium over the other vehicles, but that's offset by the long-term fuel savings associated with plugging in and federal tax credits. According to the EPA's FuelEconomy.gov website, each PHEV has a slightly different credit based on battery capacity. But for consumers, all you need to know is that the Outlander PHEV gets a $5,836 credit, the largest of the group, followed by the Niro PHEV with a $4,543 credit and the Crosstrek PHEV with a $4,502 credit. More importantly, that means the effective price of a Niro PHEV drops down to $24,952, only about $500 more than the normal version. The Outlander PHEV and Crosstrek PHEV are still fairly pricey, with both still having effective prices of more than $31,000. But that's cheaper than the GMC Terrain for something that won't use any fuel for miles at a time.For quick reference we've relisted the prices after incentives:

slide-4243471 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243472 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243473 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243474 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243475 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243476 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243477 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243478 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243479 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243480 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243481 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243482 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243483 Image Credit: Nissan slide-4243484 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243485 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243486 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243487 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243488 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243489 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus slide-4243490 Image Credit: Brandon Turkus