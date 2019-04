2020 Ford Escape | Everything we know

What's the new Escape like to drive?

We have yet to test the 2020 Escape, but will soon. Check back here at Autoblog for our driving impressions.

The 2020 Ford Escape has been revealed along with its primary specifications. We take a look at them and see how the new Escape compares versus the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, Chevy Equinox and Nissan Rogue.

Ford has not released pricing at this time, but we know the 2020 Escape will be offered in S, SE, SE Sport, SEL and Titanium trim levels.The 1.5-liter three-cylinder will be standard on S, SE and SEL models, while the Hybrid drive system will be standard on SE Sport and Titanium models. Ford is offering the 2.0-liter turbo as an option for Titanium models, too. The plug-in hybrid powertrain is available on every trim level except S.Ford has not provided a detailed list of what features will be available in each trim level, but we were provided a select few options at the vehicle's launch.An 8-inch touchscreen is made standard on the SE trim, and the 12.3-inch digital cluster is optional on top of that. A B&O audio system is also an available add-on. Then, a head-up display is available as an option for the Titanium trim.Again, we will update this as information becomes available.Every Escape will come standard with Ford Co-Pilot 360, which includes blind-spot warning and rear cross traffic warning, lane-keeping assist and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Adaptive cruise control and lane centering are optional.The 2020 Escape has not been crash tested by a third party at the time of this writing.