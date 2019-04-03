2020 Ford Escape | Everything we know

What's the new Escape like to drive?

How does Escape compare to other three-row family crossovers?

2020 Ford Escape vs compact crossover rivals: How they compare on paper

We have yet to test the 2020 Escape, but will soon. Check back here at Autoblog for our driving impressions.

The 2020 Ford Escape has been revealed along with its primary specifications. We take a look at them and see how the new Escape compares versus the Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Toyota RAV4, Chevy Equinox and Nissan Rogue.

What features are available and what's the Escape's price?

What are Escape's safety equipment and crash ratings?