VW I.D. electric vehicle line gets big with I.D. Roomzz crossover

The Volkswagen I.D. electric car range is expanding yet again with its biggest variant to date, the I.D. Roomzz. This new concept is for a full-size crossover based on the MEB electric car platform. Volkswagen has only released teaser images so far, but we'll see it soon enough at the Shanghai Auto Show starting April 16.
The teaser images show that it rivals the I.D. Buzz van in size. But design-wise, the Roomzz shares much more with the smaller Crozz. It has similar curvy fenders that are gently exaggerated. The roof is once again highlighted in a contrasting color. But the roofline is a more traditional hatchback shape than on the Crozz, likely done for more cargo and passenger space. The grille on the Roomzz is also thicker, helping to emphasize the size of the crossover.
Like the other I.D. concepts VW has shown, the Roomzz previews a production model. The production Roomzz is slated to arrive in China in 2021. It's also safe to assume it will come to the U.S., too, considering our market's insatiable appetite for big crossovers.
