Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
ETC

Hyundai’s N division will tune electrics, steer clear of Genesis

N performance sub-brand also will lay its hands on additional Hyundai models.

Apr 2nd 2019 at 3:30PM
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
  • Image Credit: Hyundai
At Hyundai's Namyang proving ground in a small garage emblazoned with a giant "N," Albert Biermann, the ex-BMW engineer who now heads up vehicle development for the Korean brand, recently provided a few hints about what to expect from Hyundai's nascent performance sub-brand — and that includes EVs. "We are looking for the right ideas of how to transfer the craziness of N into electrification," he said. That could be "a full EV [and] also could be a hybrid."

To date, we've seen the Veloster N introduced last fall in the United States, followed by the recently announced Elantra GT N Line. Europe has the i30 N in hatchback and fastback body styles. Biermann says, "We will expand also into segments we are not in now," including "something a little bit smaller," as well as into "a different type of vehicle."

Biermann also said we can expect a more powerful version of the new 2020 Hyundai Sonatawhich we've just reviewed, and which will launch in the United States with a 180-hp 1.6-liter turbo and a 191-hp 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four. But he stopped short of saying whether it would be an N or an N Line model.

And it appears that the N expansion will not extend to Genesis. "There are no plans yet to make a sub-label for Genesis like we did with N for Hyundai," Biermann said. This despite the fact that nearly all of its rivals have branched out in that direction. For now, it seems, the G70 Sport is as sporty as it will get over at Genesis.
Featured Gallery2019 Hyundai Veloster N
2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N 2019 Hyundai Veloster N

Hyundai Veloster Information

Hyundai Veloster
Share This Photo X