Audi AI:me Concept sketches an autonomous pod to debut in Shanghai

Audi is coming to the Shanghai Motor Show with a new concept car called the AI:me. It's an autonomous compact car that Audi says will populate the megacities of tomorrow. When that tomorrow actually occurs (or even if it will at all) is anybody's guess.
We'll admit that this concept is much less entertaining than the last few Audi concepts revealed like the E-Tron GT and even the Q4 E-Tron. The GT was a serious looker of an electric car, while this one is giving us a hard "autonomous pod" vibe that every manufacturer seems to be predicting for our future.
Looking at the interior photo provides a little more detail into Audi's vision for us. The dash features a bunch of buzzwords like "Discover," "Moment" and "Well Being." If those words don't excite you about our automotive future, then we don't know what will (read: sarcasm). "Discover" is easy enough to interpret, but "Moment" is about as vague as it gets. Perhaps the vehicle can time travel, and "Moment" brings you back to present day. We kid, and we're sure Audi will provide a somewhat reasoned explanation for it all when the car is officially revealed. It's neat that Audi thinks we're going to be using racecar style steering wheels in the future, too.
We'll be able to tell you all about the AI:me come April 15 when it's revealed in China. Until then, go ahead and let your mind wander as to what AI:me actually means.
