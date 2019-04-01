Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

This open-source e-bike can be built by anyone

Who needs handlebars?

Apr 1st 2019 at 11:30PM
Transcript: Joystick-controlled e-bike. This e-bike is not your average two-wheel machine. Yvan Forclaz, inventor of the Joystickbike, made his prototype out of recycled material. Joystickbike doesn't have handles but instead is operated by a joystick. The joystick can control brakes, steering, and throttle. Joystickbike can reach speeds of 37 mph. On a single charge Joystickbike has an electric range of 19 miles. Joystickbike has open-sourced their bike assembly plan online for others to create. They also sell the e-bike on their site at a starting price of $4,700.
