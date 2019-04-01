The best new cars for $16,000

There are good vehicles to be found at every price point, and we teamed with Yahoo Finance to examine the some of the best that cost around $16,000. You can see our complete list here, and you can find many of these and similar models on sale at dealerships using our updated Cars for Sale listings.
If you're in the market for a new car, but don't have a trunkful of cash, there are plenty of options at every price point. We partnered with Autoblog to give you the best of the best cars under $16 grand.
For space and comfort without the hefty price tag, consider the Nissan Versa Sedan. A fan favorite with Uber and Lyft drivers, this car starts at just over $12,000! ($12,360) In addition to the roomy interior, you'll also get a 7-inch touch screen display with Bluetooth and Siri technology. Plus, 39 miles per gallon when it comes to fuel economy, making this a practical option for budget-savvy drivers.
Have a little more cash to spend? The Kia Rio is a great option starting at just over $15 thousand. ($15,390). It's been redesigned for 2019 with touchscreen and rear-camera features. For the best warranty coverage for your buck, this car is it: You'll get a 50-year limited vehicle warranty, and a 10-year powertrain warranty coverage, so you can cruise off worry-free. You'll also get 32 miles per gallon, making this another budget and fuel-conscious choice.
Another popular choice for drivers on a budget is the Ford Focus. Since it will no longer be sold in the U.S., this could be the time to score a great deal on a 2018 model. While the base price hits a little higher — just under $19 thousand ($18,825) — we found listings on Autoblog that knock the price down below $15K. While the interior is a little less spacious than other cars on our list, Ford Focus gets 34 miles per gallon for fuel economy, making it a solid option for buyers.
Now, SUVs will cost you more, so you'll have to do your research to find one in your price range. Our choice is the Chevrolet Trax, the least expensive SUV on the market. Starting at $21,000 ($21,300), it's a pricier option, but we found new and lightly used models around $15 grand. Taking some extra time to find a deal is worth it for 28 miles per gallon fuel economy and much more interior space and storage.
Before you shop for any of these cars, wait toward the end of the month, when dealerships are trying to meet sales quotas. And don't forget to do your research online before you walk into a dealer so you're prepared to negotiate. That way, you'll be driving off with not just a new car, but a major deal!
