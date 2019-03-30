2019 Toyota Camry Review and Buying Guide | A well-rounded must-drive

What's new for 2019?Since the Camry was completely redesigned for 2018, the 2019 model is largely unchanged. A new color, Supersonic Red, has been added, while Blue Crush Metallic is no longer offered. Apple CarPlay is also now standard on all models. The XSE and XLE four-cylinder models now get the larger eight-inch touchscreen and a three-month trial of Sirius XM satellite radio. On the XSE and XLE V6 models, the Driver Assist Package adds a clearance sensor and rear automatic emergency braking.
What's the interior and in-car technology like?The Camry's interior is one of the more striking and stylish in the segment with swoops and curves all around. With XSE's red leather, the interior is particularly bold and sporty. Despite the wild looks, the controls are all fairly straightforward with plenty of physical buttons and knobs for key infotainment and climate functions.
Unfortunately, the infotainment system is a mixed bag. It's responsive enough, but the menus are clunky and not particularly attractive. Apple CarPlay is now standard on 2019 Camrys, which simplifies things for Apple users, but Android Auto is not available at all.
How big is it?Most midsize sedans are about the same size on the outside, but that doesn't necessarily translate to the interior. Front seat room is smaller than some of its competitors such as the Nissan Altima and Hyundai Sonata (headroom is particular may be tight), but it makes up for that with rear seat space. With 38 inches of legroom, the Toyota Camry offers more space for rear passengers to stretch than most sedans. The Camry's 15.1 cubic feet of cargo space is fairly mid-pack. It's also worth noting that the Camry Hybrid has the same trunk space as the regular version, which was not the case in prior models. This is the result of the battery pack moving beneath the back seat.
What's the performance and fuel economy?
The 2019 Toyota Camry is available with two conventional gas-powered engines, and one hybrid powertrain. The standard engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque in L, LE, SE and XLE trims. Choosing the sportier XSE trim boosts power and torque to 206 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The L trim gets the best fuel economy with 29 mpg in the city, 41 on the highway and 34 combined. The LE, SE, XLE and XSE models are slightly less frugal returning 28 mpg in the city, 39 on the highway and 32 in combined driving.
For those who want power, there's the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 available on XLE and XSE trims. It produces 301 hp, more than any turbocharged 4-cylinder competitor, and 267 lb-ft of torque. This engine also features an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. Fuel economy is nearly identical between the XLE and XSE models, with both delivering 22 mpg in the city and 26 combined. The XLE is slightly more efficient on the highway with 33 mpg, while the XSE gets 32 mpg.
The Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the choice for serious fuel savers. It uses both a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 and an electric motor to deliver a total of 208 horsepower. Power goes through a continuously variable transmission to the front wheels. It's available in LE, SE and XLE trim levels, but the most effiecient version is the LE, which returns 51 mpg in the city, 53 on the highway and 52 in combined driving. The SE and XLE fuel economy drops to 44 mpg in the city, 47 on the highway and 46 combined.
What's it like to drive?The Camry offers precise and consistently weighted steering, tidy body control, and a lower, driver-focused seating position than past models that puts the controls where they feel most natural. And you don't even need to buy the supposedly sportier SE trim level to get that. Indeed, the gap between the SE and the former puffball LE trim level (ditto the ritzier XSE and XLE) has shrunk to the point where it's fairly difficult to tell the difference in normal driving. That's a good thing, as today's Camry is fairly consistent with other, traditionally more responsive mid-size sedans like the Honda Accord.
Still, every Camry excels at refinement. The ride is smooth and well-controlled, even if it's not as overtly soft as past generations. The cabin is very quiet, too, making it a fairly serene car to drive. The eight-speed automatic smoothly changes gears.
We particularly like the V6 engine that delivers responsive, smooth power and an aggressive growl when you floor it. The four-cylinder and hybrid engines aren't exceptional in character or acceleration, but are more than adequate for the daily commute and highway use. The hybrid's fuel economy is impressive, beating every other midsize hybrid sedan, and since there's little power, refinement or cargo penalty, we'd highly recommend considering it.
What more can I read about the Toyota Camry?
Toyota Camry vs Honda Accord vs Mazda 6: A Midsize Sedan ComparisonComparing the top trim levels and most powerful versions of three all-new or substantially redesigned family sedans.
Several editors share their opinions on the sportiest version of the Toyota Camry, the XSE V6
2018 Toyota Camry XSE V6 Drivers' Notes Review | More than a tool
An in-depth test of all versions of the Toyota Camry including the naturally-aspirated four-cyinder and hybrid variants.
Desirable at last | 2018 Toyota Camry, Camry Hybrid First Drive
What features are available what's the price?Pricing for the 2019 Toyota Camry starts are $24,875, including destination. The base L trim level comes reasonably well-equipped, especially in terms of its safety features (see below), plus automatic LED headlights, adaptive cruise control, a 7-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system.
Pricing for all other trim levels can be found below, but you can check out the complete breakdown of Camry features, pricing and specs here on Autoblog.
- 2.5L I4
- L: $24,875
- LE: $25,380
- SE: $26,580
- XLE: $29,955
- XSE: $30,505
- 3.5L V6
- XLE: $35,080
- XSE: $35,630
- Hybrid (see its breakdown of features, pricing and specs)
- SE: $30,880
- XLE: $33,755
What are its safety features and crash test ratings?The Camry comes standard with 10 airbags, which is more than most, and a comprehensive array of accident avoidance tech that includes forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist. Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning systems are optional.
The 2019 Toyota Camry has stellar crash test results. NHTSA gives it five stars in every crash test rating, and IIHS gave it its highest "Good" rating in every crash test, as well as top marks for forward collision avoidance. As bonuses, it had highly rated optional headlights and LATCH child seat anchors. This all led IIHS to give the Camry its highest safety award of Top Safety Pick +.