2019 Toyota Camry Review and Buying Guide | A well-rounded must-drive

What's the interior and in-car technology like?

How big is it?

What's the performance and fuel economy?

The Camry's interior is one of the more striking and stylish in the segment with swoops and curves all around. With XSE's red leather, the interior is particularly bold and sporty. Despite the wild looks, the controls are all fairly straightforward with plenty of physical buttons and knobs for key infotainment and climate functions.Unfortunately, the infotainment system is a mixed bag. It's responsive enough, but the menus are clunky and not particularly attractive. Apple CarPlay is now standard on 2019 Camrys, which simplifies things for Apple users, but Android Auto is not available at all.Most midsize sedans are about the same size on the outside, but that doesn't necessarily translate to the interior. Front seat room is smaller than some of its competitors such as the Nissan Altima and Hyundai Sonata (headroom is particular may be tight), but it makes up for that with rear seat space. With 38 inches of legroom, the Toyota Camry offers more space for rear passengers to stretch than most sedans. The Camry's 15.1 cubic feet of cargo space is fairly mid-pack. It's also worth noting that the Camry Hybrid has the same trunk space as the regular version, which was not the case in prior models. This is the result of the battery pack moving beneath the back seat.

The 2019 Toyota Camry is available with two conventional gas-powered engines, and one hybrid powertrain. The standard engine is a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 that makes 203 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque in L, LE, SE and XLE trims. Choosing the sportier XSE trim boosts power and torque to 206 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. The L trim gets the best fuel economy with 29 mpg in the city, 41 on the highway and 34 combined. The LE, SE, XLE and XSE models are slightly less frugal returning 28 mpg in the city, 39 on the highway and 32 in combined driving.



For those who want power, there's the naturally aspirated 3.5-liter V6 available on XLE and XSE trims. It produces 301 hp, more than any turbocharged 4-cylinder competitor, and 267 lb-ft of torque. This engine also features an eight-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. Fuel economy is nearly identical between the XLE and XSE models, with both delivering 22 mpg in the city and 26 combined. The XLE is slightly more efficient on the highway with 33 mpg, while the XSE gets 32 mpg.



The Toyota Corolla Hybrid is the choice for serious fuel savers. It uses both a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter inline-4 and an electric motor to deliver a total of 208 horsepower. Power goes through a continuously variable transmission to the front wheels. It's available in LE, SE and XLE trim levels, but the most effiecient version is the LE, which returns 51 mpg in the city, 53 on the highway and 52 in combined driving. The SE and XLE fuel economy drops to 44 mpg in the city, 47 on the highway and 46 combined.





What's it like to drive?

What more can I read about the Toyota Camry?

What features are available what's the price?

2.5L I4 L: $24,875 LE: $25,380 SE: $26,580 XLE: $29,955 XSE: $30,505

3.5L V6 XLE: $35,080 XSE: $35,630

Hybrid (see its breakdown of features, pricing and specs) SE: $30,880 XLE: $33,755



What are its safety features and crash test ratings?

