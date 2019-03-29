The Maverick is a dune buggy that can fly through the air

Transcript: Flying dune buggy. The Maverick is a road-shredding vehicle with the ability to fly. Designed for quick transport in hard to reach places. Maverick has top road speed of 100 mph or 40 mph in flight mode. It has a 400-mile range on a full tank of gas or 120 miles in the air. The off-roader uses a mast pole for a wing deployment system. Going from drive to fly, or fly to drive, takes about 15-20 minutes. To drive Maverick you need a regular driver's license, but to take to the sky a private pilot license or sports pilot license and a powered parachute rating are needed. Pricing for Maverick starts at $94,000.
