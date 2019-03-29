Tesla updates some European Model 3s with Dynamic Brake Lights

The new update brought numerous features, according to Reddit user DutchDeity, who posted a photo of his infotainment screen with the update information. It reportedly included a Peak Power Increase, Navigate on Autopilot, Sentry Mode, Dog Mode, and Dynamic Brake Lights. This is how Tesla describes the feature:
There are other cars in the market that will display secondary brake light patterns, but none that we're aware of that will automatically turn on the hazards. Safety is and has always been a major talking point for Tesla, and this is another way for the company to boast on its cars' forward-thinking systems.
If you are driving over 50 km/h and brake forcefully, the brake lights will now flash quickly to warn other drivers that your car is rapidly slowing down. If your car stops completely, the hazard warning lights will flash until you press the accelerator or manually press the hazard warning lights button to turn them off.
The Dynamic Brake Lights feature should be in all Teslas with the updated infotainment systems soon enough.