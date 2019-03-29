Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine's Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing is going to auction

Maroon 5 lead singer and judge on "The Voice" Adam Levine made a splash at this year's Super Bowl half-time show when he began performing without a shirt on. But he's making news today because RM Sotheby's is going to auction his 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing sports car. And even if you don't care or aren't a fan of the singer, the car is still quite sharp.
According to RM Sotheby's, the car was originally built with a white paint scheme and blue leather interior, which an owner in the 1990s decided to change to silver with a black interior. During the six-year stay in Levine's collection, the interior was restored to its original blue hue, though the silver paint remained. The color may have changed, but the car has its original numbers-matching engine. Additional perks for the next owner include fitted luggage, a tool kit, several manuals and spare parts.
The car will go across the block this weekend at RM Sotheby's Fort Lauderdale auction. The auction house expects it will sell for between $1 million and $1.4 million. That's right in line with Hagerty's valuation of the 1955 300SL, with "Fair" condition cars going for $965,000 and "Concours" cars going for $1.4 million.
