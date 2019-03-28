This emergency escape tool is an essential accessory for your car

Transcript: Every vehicle needs Lifehammer's emergency escape and rescue tool. It's designed to help you escape a vehicle after an accident. Its double-sided steel hammer heads can easily break non-laminated car windows. The safety-concealed razor-sharp knife can easily cut through seat belts. A fluorescent pin glows in the dark for easy retrieval and it comes with a mounting bracket for easy access during an emergency. The current price is $14.95 on Amazon.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Check it out here on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.