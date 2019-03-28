Porsche Taycan aiming for a sub-8-minute Nurburgring lap time

The Porsche Taycan electric sports sedan is just around the corner with its full reveal coming in September. Porsche also announced that it's wrapping up final testing of the car around the world in both hot and cold weather. In this announcement, the company also revealed that it's expecting the Taycan to lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than eight minutes.
Now that doesn't sound like an especially fast or ambitious benchmark when the Honda Civic Type R, a much less powerful gas-powered, front-drive hatchback, lapped the track in 7 minutes and 43 seconds. But Porsche's target time puts it in good company with some very fast electric sports cars. The Audi R8 E-Tron managed a lap time of 8:09, and the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG Electric Drive did it in 7:56. Of course it will still be far behind the Nio EP9's lightning-fast 6:45.
But the Taycan is meant to do more than just lap a race track at incredible speeds. It will have a range of around 310 miles on the NEDC test loop, accelerate to 60 mph in under 3.5 seconds, and carry at least four passengers in comfort. It will even have a wagon-like variant. Stay tuned for more info on the new Porsche electric this fall.
