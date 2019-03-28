2020 Ford Escape teased for reveal next week

Best-ever Escape performance, unrivaled flexibility and smart new technology. The all-new #FordEscape debuts April 2. pic.twitter.com/tUJ8R2F7Rq— Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 28, 2019
The teaser sadly doesn't reveal much. All it has are extreme close-ups of the grille, taillights and rear hatch. On the upside, we have seen the Escape rather clearly in spy shots. Overall, it looks like a tall version of the European Ford Focus.
We also have an idea of the powertrains under the Escape's new skin. The base engine is expected to be a turbocharged 1.3-liter I3, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 as an option for those wanting more power. A conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid are also reportedly on the way, both using a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter I4 engine. Stay tuned to Autoblog next week for all the details on the new crossover.