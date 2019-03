2020 Ford Escape teased for reveal next week

Best-ever Escape performance, unrivaled flexibility and smart new technology. The all-new #FordEscape debuts April 2. pic.twitter.com/tUJ8R2F7Rq — Ford Motor Company (@Ford) March 28, 2019

We don't have long until the 2020 Ford Escape is revealed. Ford announced it would show the small crossover next week on April 2. Seems like a wise choice to not show it on April 1. To accompany the announcement, Ford released a brief teaser on Twitter.The teaser sadly doesn't reveal much. All it has are extreme close-ups of the grille, taillights and rear hatch. On the upside, we have seen the Escape rather clearly in spy shots . Overall, it looks like a tall version of the European Ford Focus