Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!
Teased

2020 Ford Escape teased for reveal next week

Look for turbo and hybrid engines

Mar 28th 2019 at 12:55PM
We don't have long until the 2020 Ford Escape is revealed. Ford announced it would show the small crossover next week on April 2. Seems like a wise choice to not show it on April 1. To accompany the announcement, Ford released a brief teaser on Twitter.



The teaser sadly doesn't reveal much. All it has are extreme close-ups of the grille, taillights and rear hatch. On the upside, we have seen the Escape rather clearly in spy shots. Overall, it looks like a tall version of the European Ford Focus.

Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde
Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid
  • Ford Escape Hybrid spied, with interior
  • Image Credit: SpiedBilde


We also have an idea of the powertrains under the Escape's new skin. The base engine is expected to be a turbocharged 1.3-liter I3, with a turbocharged 2.0-liter I4 as an option for those wanting more power. A conventional hybrid and plug-in hybrid are also reportedly on the way, both using a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter I4 engine. Stay tuned to Autoblog next week for all the details on the new crossover.

Ford Escape Information

Ford Escape
  • Image Credit: Ford, SpiedBilde
Share This Photo X