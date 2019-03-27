Volvo wants to help fight sea pollution

Transcript: Volvo wants to help clean the ocean. The Volvo Living Seawall in Sydney Harbour is designed to fight sea pollution. Volvo worked with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science and Reef Design Lab. On this ocean conservation project. The "Living" Seawall is made up of concrete tiles created from 3D printed molds. They mimic the root structure of the Mangrove trees native to the region. Volvo hopes the tiles will attract filter-feeding organisms. To filter pollutants out of the water. Volvo says its mission is to create a cleaner future. The effectiveness of the living seawall will be monitored by researchers in the years to come.
We Obsessively Cover The Auto Industry©2019 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
Hi! We notice you're using an ad blocker. Please consider whitelisting Autoblog.
We get it. Ads can be annoying. But ads are also how we keep the garage doors open and the lights on here at Autoblog - and keep our stories free for you and for everyone. And free is good, right? If you'd be so kind as to whitelist our site, we promise to keep bringing you great content. Thanks for that. And thanks for reading Autoblog.
Here's how to disable adblocking on our site.
- Click on the icon for your Adblocker in your browser. A drop down menu will appear.
- Select the option to run ads for autoblog.com, by clicking either "turn off for this site", "don't run on pages on this domain", "whitelist this site" or similar. The exact text will differ depending on the actual application you have running.
- Refresh the Autoblog page you were viewing. Done!
Hey again!
You still haven't turned off your adblocker or whitelisted our site. It only takes a few seconds.