Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

Volvo wants to help fight sea pollution

So they built a Living Seawall

Mar 27th 2019 at 11:36PM
Transcript: Volvo wants to help clean the ocean. The Volvo Living Seawall in Sydney Harbour is designed to fight sea pollution. Volvo worked with the Sydney Institute of Marine Science and Reef Design Lab. On this ocean conservation project. The "Living" Seawall is made up of concrete tiles created from 3D printed molds. They mimic the root structure of the Mangrove trees native to the region. Volvo hopes the tiles will attract filter-feeding organisms. To filter pollutants out of the water. Volvo says its mission is to create a cleaner future. The effectiveness of the living seawall will be monitored by researchers in the years to come.
Share This Photo X