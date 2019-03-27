Family Truckster's next vacation destination: Florida, and the Barrett-Jackson auction

Road trip season is approaching, and if you've been planning to travel across the country and need a damn-fine automobile, this year's Barrett-Jackson auction in Palm Beach has something for you.
Hitting the block at the April 11-13 auction is this replica of one of Hollywood's most famous, or at least famously hideous, automobiles: the Wagon Queen Family Truckster. It's the star car from the 1980s screwball comedy "National Lampoon's Vacation," starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angleo as the Griswolds. On its maiden voyage, the Family Truckster transported the Griswold family across the Midwest from their Chicago suburb all the way to Wally World in California.
The Wagon Queen Family Truckster is most notable for its looks, which disappointed Clark "Sparky" Griswold greatly when it was anything but the Antarctic Blue Super Sports Wagon with the CB radio and the Rally Fun Pack he had originally ordered.
The movie original was based off a 1979 Ford LTD Country Squire. This replica isn't far off, using a 1981 model instead. Another difference from the original is the slightly lighter interior color.
Still, it doesn't get any more accurate than this example, from the faux-wood paneling, the Metallic Pea exterior, and even the gold-crown-crested hubcaps. And being a 1981 Country Squire, it still comes with the original fuel-injected 5.0-liter Windsor V8 with a four-speed automatic.
Supposedly five Family Trucksters were made for the film, all of which underwent significant alteration for the various tribulations that struck the Griswolds during their harrowing journey across the U.S. This isn't one of the actual movie cars, and multiple replicas homemade have known to circulate the collector market over the years.
One of the actual Trucksters used in the filming surfaced at the Mecum auctions in 2013, but it failed to sell at a list price of $35,000. That same wagon later ended up on Hemmings with a $39,900 price tag.
This replica, Lot #375, is listed with no reserve price, so it could be anyone's guess as to how much it could sell for. We're guessing you can get a screaming deal.
Head on over to the Truckster's listing on Barrett-Jackson to check out the details.
