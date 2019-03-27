Add an extra brake light to your Jeep Wrangler

Transcript: LEDGlow lets you add a third brake light to your jeep wrangler. The ring light easily attaches behind the spare tire. It's compatible with 2007 - 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK models. It plugs directly into the factory wiring connectors. The light ring is equipped for off-roading. Enclosed and secured by a protective covering, it has an ip67 waterproof rating. Current price on Amazon is $44.99
Click here to check it out on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Click here to check it out on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.