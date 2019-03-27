It's official, the 2020 Lincoln Corsair will be revealed at the New York Auto Show this April. To go along with the announcement is a teaser video that, well, doesn't reveal much of anything except the crossover's name prominently displayed on the front fender. But we know a fair bit about the crossover from spy shots and prior announcements.
The Corsair is the successor to the MKC, Lincoln's smallest crossover, which is also based on the Ford Escape. We expect that it will continue to be based on the Escape, albeit the completely redesigned one that hasn't yet been revealed. That also means powertrains will probably be shared, but the Lincoln might get one or two model-specific powertrains like with the Lincoln Aviator. Reportedly, the new Corsair will feature turbocharged 2.0-liter and 2.3-liter four-cylinder engines along with a plug-in hybrid.
Spy shots have revealed that the Corsair will have styling closely related to that of the larger Aviator. That means a floating roof, more broad-shouldered nose, and large amounts of glass. The inside is also inspired by the Aviator and Navigator and features piano-key shift buttons, a low, wide dash and a healthy amount of chrome.
