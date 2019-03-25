Volkswagen New Beetle pickup truck conversion is certainly unique

Have you ever looked at a first-generation Volkswagen New Beetle and thought, "Man that's cool, but I really need it to have a truck bed?" No, we haven't either, but some people have, including truck conversion specialist Smyth Performance, and the company is working on a conversion for just that car.
Smyth Performance estimates the finished kit will be available sometime in April this year. The photo above from the company's Facebook page shows that the design is at least nearly finished. We do admire the company's ability to retain the hatchback's bulbous fender design, though we're not entirely sure if the stepside design works great with the full body of the New Beetle, and seeing the car's signature dome shape stopped so abruptly is jarring. But it may look better once everything's painted and finished further. We're also curious what sort of taillights will be used. It looks like lights would have to be put in the rear roll pan, or sticking out off the bed sides like an old hot rod.
If you like what you see, Smyth Performance is taking refundable $500 deposits for the first 100 kits. Putting down a deposit will lock in a discounted price for the kit of $2,750 as opposed to the regular price of $3,490. If you're not into the Bug, but you like the idea of a car-based pickup truck, Smyth Performance also sells kits for the Volkswagen Jetta and Golf, Audi A4, Subaru Impreza and Dodge Charger.
Smyth Performance estimates the finished kit will be available sometime in April this year. The photo above from the company's Facebook page shows that the design is at least nearly finished. We do admire the company's ability to retain the hatchback's bulbous fender design, though we're not entirely sure if the stepside design works great with the full body of the New Beetle, and seeing the car's signature dome shape stopped so abruptly is jarring. But it may look better once everything's painted and finished further. We're also curious what sort of taillights will be used. It looks like lights would have to be put in the rear roll pan, or sticking out off the bed sides like an old hot rod.
If you like what you see, Smyth Performance is taking refundable $500 deposits for the first 100 kits. Putting down a deposit will lock in a discounted price for the kit of $2,750 as opposed to the regular price of $3,490. If you're not into the Bug, but you like the idea of a car-based pickup truck, Smyth Performance also sells kits for the Volkswagen Jetta and Golf, Audi A4, Subaru Impreza and Dodge Charger.