Tesla resurrects referral program with chances to win Model Y, Roadster

According to the company, each time you refer a friend for a purchase of a new Model S, X or 3, you'll both get 1,000 miles of free supercharging, down from six months of free supercharging under the old plan. However, Tesla says each referral will give you an entry in a monthly drawing for a free Founder's Series Model Y and a quarterly drawing for Founder's Series Roadster, both signed by Elon Musk and head designer Franz von Holzhausen.
Tesla said its previous referral program ended Feb. 2. It offered a bevy of perks, ranging from six months of free supercharging, having your photograph launched into deep space, performance wheels and opportunities to drive an electric tunnel-boring machine or the electric Semi around a test track.
"While our previous Referral Program was very successful, it came with significant costs, and ending the program last year allowed us to pass those savings along to customers," the company said in a blog post. "We've since restructured the program to save the company money while also offering rewards that are super exclusive."
No, it's cumulative, but once you win one of the prizes, referral count resets to zero & you can't win that prize again. Intent over time is to enable those without a massive social media presence to win.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2019
Drawings for the free vehicles are set to start on or around July 1, the company says, with credits considered valid for 12 months. Free Supercharging miles will apply to any vehicles on the same account and are good for three years after the most recent miles are added. On Twitter, Musk added that each customer could win a given referral prize only once.
Tesla last week revealed the Model Y, its small crossover with a touted range of 300 miles. It's expected to become available starting in fall 2020. The 620-mile range next-generation Roadster is also expected in 2020.
How exactly the new giveaway incentives will save the company money aren't clear. Tesla also recently partly reversed itself on its decision to shutter most of its brick-and-mortar retail stores.