Porsche Cayenne Coupe reveal happening soon, and here's a teaser

Porsche is revealing the Cayenne Coupe within hours, and it has dropped a teaser sketch ahead of time. The dramatic, concept style sketch previews exactly what we expect from the Cayenne Coupe: a normal Cayenne with a much heavier rake to the rear window. It's pictured here in vibrant orange with a black roof.
Everything is par for the course from the front doors forward, but from there back, part of the roof and much of the utility is chopped off for styling purposes. The sharp angles we've seen in spy shots and this teaser borrows from the Q8 design language, rather than the bulbous Mercedes and BMW crossover coupes.
Check back soon for the actual reveal of the Cayenne Coupe, as Porsche says it's imminent.
