Monitor your tire pressure via Bluetooth with this device

Transcript: Fobo Tire Plus is an all Bluetooth tire pressure monitoring system. Designed to ensure that your tires always stay properly inflated. It wirelessly monitors tire pressure 24/7 even when your car's ignition is off. It can monitor up to 19 vehicles using one app. The included in-car monitoring system can connect to your smartphone. The set comes with 4 tire sensors and 1 wireless in-car unit for $179.99.
Click here to check it out on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
Click here to check it out on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.