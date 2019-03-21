Koenigsegg Jesko hypercar has sold out, technically

Just two weeks after it was revealed, all remaining Koenigsegg Jesko hypercars have been sold. The company announced it would build 125 examples, and when it was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show, about 80 had already been claimed. And while 125 cars doesn't sound like much, Koenigsegg says that it's the highest production number of any of its models.
Now if you happened to have the $3 million necessary to buy one, but just missed out on getting your order in, we do have some good news. Apparently a number of the cars were sold to Koenigsegg dealers that snapped up a build slot to ensure they could offer a car to local buyer. So there's still a chance to buy one via a dealer build slot.
It will be a while before people get their Jeskos. Production begins at the end of 2020, and the company says it will build one each week. With 52 weeks in a year, some people might not get their Jeskos until 2022 or 2023. Still, with up to 1,600 horsepower, wild technology and a potential top speed of 300 mph, we think buyers will find the wait worth it.
Now if you happened to have the $3 million necessary to buy one, but just missed out on getting your order in, we do have some good news. Apparently a number of the cars were sold to Koenigsegg dealers that snapped up a build slot to ensure they could offer a car to local buyer. So there's still a chance to buy one via a dealer build slot.
It will be a while before people get their Jeskos. Production begins at the end of 2020, and the company says it will build one each week. With 52 weeks in a year, some people might not get their Jeskos until 2022 or 2023. Still, with up to 1,600 horsepower, wild technology and a potential top speed of 300 mph, we think buyers will find the wait worth it.