Bloodhound SSC gets a new color scheme for its new lease on life

The beleaguered land speed record car Bloodhound SSC got a reprieve at the end of last year when Ian Warhurst stepped in with money to keep it going. To signify Warhurst's new ownership, the car has been given a fresh color scheme.
The blue and orange is gone in favor of a clean white and red pattern. The logos and British flag have been given shades of the same colors. There's quite a bit of blank space on the car now, which is probably because the team is looking for sponsors to help keep the project on track. This livery could even change, as the team said that they are willing to let another company become the title sponsor and decide on color and logo design.
While the team works on getting sponsorships, Warhurst will continue to provide funding. High speed test and record run dates had been previously announced, but they're now being reevaluated. We wouldn't be surprised if we hear more about those later this year. The team intends to first break the current speed record of 763.035 mph, followed by further attempts approaching the goal of 1,000 mph.
