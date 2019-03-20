Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

Would you drive a 'flying car?'

This could be a glimpse into the future

Mar 20th 2019 at 10:30PM
Transcript: Would you fly this "car?" This drone-like sports car could be a huge leap forward for flying vehicles. The Electric Manned Aerial Vehicle (EMAV) has 8 long arms with 16 propellers. EMAV is built from aluminum and carbon fiber composite. The flying car currently has a 15 minute flight time with a weight capacity of 220 lbs. Created with several applications in mind like land survey, inspections, and more. EMAV is currently a prototype with no word on a production version.
