Jaguar explains the perfect driver seating position

Although the shapes of car seats are one-size-fits-all, manufacturers have created numerous ways to customize how seats are positioned in efforts to cater to the multiple sizes of drivers. Whereas old vehicles only had the options of reclining and sliding forward or backward, new cars have seats that move up, down, forward, backward, and just about any other direction. In a new video, Jaguar demonstrates exactly how to use these features to find the perfect seating position.
The advice comes from Steve Iley, Jaguar Land Rover's chief medical officer. Many people only think of seating position as a means to comfort, but when dealing with posture, it can affect a person's health.
Iley's first tip is to empty out your pockets, thus avoiding any impingements. That includes anything from wallets to keys to cellphones to stowed-away snacks. Before putting a seatbelt on, the driver should then make sure his or her butt is all the way to the rear of the seat and that the entire back is touching the seat. Next are the seat adjustments.
Iley suggests moving the back of the seat until the driver's spine and pelvis are aligned and straight. Note in this position the driver's thighs should be resting on the seats without any pressure points. Following this step, check the distance and position of the feet relative to the pedals. Jaguar says in the correct position, the leg should still be slightly bent when a pedal is fully pressed.
The driver's elbows should be in a similar slightly bent position. With both hands on the wheel, make sure the arms aren't straight and have a slight kink at the elbow. In an ideal position, the driver's shoulders should remain in contact with the seat even during turning. Last, the headrest should be aligned with the top of the head.
Not mentioned in Jaguar's advice is that NHTSA urges you to sit at least 10 inches from the steering wheel — as far back as you can while still comfortably reaching the pedals and wheel — in order to minimize the potential for serious injuries from airbag deployment, and the old 10-and-2 hand position is discouraged for the same reasons. Hands at 3 and 9 or at 4 and 8 are the new norm. AAA demonstrates in the video below.
If any part of this doesn't make sense, you're in luck. Both videos are helpful.
