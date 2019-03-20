These all-terrain electric wheelchairs can travel pretty much anywhere

Transcript: Electric off-roading wheelchair. Terrainhopper has created all-terrain wheelchairs that let you go off-roading. The Overlander wheelchair makes maneuvering rough terrain easy. It comes in 3 models: Mini, Sprint, and 4ZS. All models are customizable to fit your specific needs. Each model can reach speeds of 8 mph and can transition from 2 wheel drive to 4 wheel drive for an all-terrain experience. Overlanders can travel on gravel, mud, sand, and snow. It's operated by using either the handlebar or a small joystick. The wheelchairs start at around $13,000.
