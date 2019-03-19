Looking for a new car? Check out our newly redesigned 'Cars For Sale' experience!

This might be the ultimate snow removal tool for your car

This thing takes snow scraping to a new level

Mar 19th 2019 at 6:32PM
Transcript: The Snoshark is a lightweight snow removal tool for your vehicle. Made with high grade zinc alloy and stainless steel parts. It weighs just under 2 lbs and can collapse down to a compact size for convenient storage. It has a foam sleeve to prevent the paddle from scratching your car. It extends to 39 ¼" for easier snow removal on large vehicles. The Snoshark retails for $59.99.
Snoshark
