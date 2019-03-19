This might be the ultimate snow removal tool for your car

Transcript: The Snoshark is a lightweight snow removal tool for your vehicle. Made with high grade zinc alloy and stainless steel parts. It weighs just under 2 lbs and can collapse down to a compact size for convenient storage. It has a foam sleeve to prevent the paddle from scratching your car. It extends to 39 ¼" for easier snow removal on large vehicles. The Snoshark retails for $59.99.
Click here to get yours on Amazon
Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.
