2019 Chevrolet Blazer Review and Buying Guide

What's Blazer's safety equipment and crash ratings?

The Blazer RS ($41,795) gets special styling and 20-inch wheels plus integrated navigation, a cargo management system, an upgraded instrument panel, and a heated steering wheel.The Blazer Premier ($43,895) loses the RS' various gloss black trim pieces in favor of chromed pieces and different 20-inch wheels. It also adds a Bose sound system upgrade, driver memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, ventilated front seats, and heated rear seats. These extras are available on the RS within its Enhanced Convenience and Driver Confidence II Package.Also included in that package, along with the Premier's Driver Confidence II Package, are various active safety features described below in the safety section. Wireless smartphone charging is also included in those packages.While many other SUVs come standard with accident avoidance technologies, the Blazer keeps them exclusive to the top trim levels, and even then, only as options. Blind-spot and rear cross-traffic warning are included starting with the 3LT trim, but forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, and GM's Safety Alert Seat can only be had as part of the Driver Confidence II package.The new Blazer has yet to be crash tested by a third party.