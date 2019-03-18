2020 Mercedes GLC Coupe teased, reveal looks imminent

Mercedes looks like it's about to debut an updated version of the GLC Coupe. The teaser it just dropped shows it's going to be a light update, presumably following in the footsteps of the lightly breathed upon 2020 GLC crossover revealed at the end of February.
This darkened teaser shows that new headlights and taillights are most likely the biggest changes for the GLC Coupe. Both fixtures are looking considerably smaller and sleeker than before. They also have nice LED outlines, defining the edges of the lights. These look similar to the normal GLC, predictably following in that vehicle's footsteps. As for any other visual changes, we'll have to wait for further images to be released.
Mercedes focused on upgrading the driving experience and interior for the regular GLC — expecting the same changes for the "Coupe" would be the smart guess. A new 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder was dropped into the GLC, making 14 horsepower more than before. This brought the grand total up to 255 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque. Then Mercedes integrated its MBUX infotainment system. The center display is a 10.25-inch touchscreen, and a 12.3-inch display was made optional for the instrument cluster. And that's pretty much it for the GLC.
It's hard to imagine Mercedes dropping any additional equipment for the Coupe, but we'll know soon, says Mercedes. As for those of us who might've been hoping for any sort of change to the entirely inconvenient and non-utilitarian shape, better luck next time. That's not going anywhere for the time being.
