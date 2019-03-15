New Jersey dealership to reward three lucky customers with $1 cars

Customers won't find gold coins in any of the cars at Toms River Volkswagen in Toms River, New Jersey, this weekend, but if their luck pays off, they might have the chance at a different type of treasure: a pre-owned car for only $1. Spotlighted by ABC 13, the dealership is running a special promotion Saturday, March 16, that will give three people the deal of their lives.
Owner of Toms River Volkswagen Tom McMenamin knows that sometimes bad credit can happen to good people, so he wanted to open up his business to the community, no matter a person's financial standing. As a tie-in with St. Patrick's Day weekend, the promotion is based entirely on luck.
According to Business Development Manager Megan Loder, the dealership expects people to start lining up around 6 a.m. on Saturday. At 8 a.m., the dealership will open, and customers will be welcomed to sit in any of the unlocked pre-owned 2002-2018 cars on the lot. At 10 a.m., a dealership representative will come out to the lot and start slashing prices on every car. Each person will then have the opportunity to take the car, pass it to a next-most-interested person sitting in the passenger seat (if there is one), or pass on it altogether.
Some prices will drop from $10,000 to $8,000, for example, but three lucky customers will see their cars' price drop to $1. As in 100 pennies. It is important to note that the customer will still have to pay any fees and taxes on the car, so it's not technically a $1 car. But still, close enough.
This is the first time the dealership has run this type of promotion, but if it's successful, maybe it will become a new St. Pat's tradition.
